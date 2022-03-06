Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 50.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,995 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 30,213 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 3.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,856,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,558,000 after acquiring an additional 222,069 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 10.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,924,551 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,036,000 after acquiring an additional 357,245 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 6.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,363 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 5.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 384,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 21,160 shares during the period. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KGC. CSFB set a $7.00 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.88.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

