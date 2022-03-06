Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) will post sales of $31.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $42.89 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $119.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $114.54 million to $123.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $211.82 million, with estimates ranging from $199.05 million to $224.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.12).

KNSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:KNSA traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.57. The stock had a trading volume of 243,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,313. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.91. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $24.22. The stock has a market cap of $661.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of -0.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNSA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,965,000 after buying an additional 879,922 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,120,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,540,000 after buying an additional 621,032 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,467,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,622,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $5,576,000. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

