Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) PT Lowered to C$180.00 at CIBC

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$215.00 to C$180.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kinaxis in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kinaxis in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$216.38.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

KXS opened at C$143.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36. The company has a market cap of C$3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,654.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$158.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$180.83. Kinaxis has a 12-month low of C$128.40 and a 12-month high of C$229.98.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.