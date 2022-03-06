Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.630-$1.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29 billion-$1.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.

KEYS stock traded down $3.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.67. The stock had a trading volume of 958,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,954. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $129.09 and a 1-year high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.97.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $204.69.

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 19,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.17, for a total transaction of $3,905,514.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.80, for a total transaction of $1,014,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,597 shares of company stock worth $13,739,901. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

