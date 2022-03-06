KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Raised to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has €78.00 ($87.64) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on KBCSY. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €67.70 ($76.07) to €66.40 ($74.61) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KBC Group to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBC Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a €84.00 ($94.38) target price (down previously from €85.00 ($95.51)) on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of KBC Group from €87.00 ($97.75) to €83.00 ($93.26) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.13.

KBCSY stock opened at $30.56 on Thursday. KBC Group has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $49.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.45.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. KBC Group had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Research analysts anticipate that KBC Group will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

