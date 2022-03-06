Kava 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $23.84 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last week, Kava has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for about $3.15 or 0.00008122 BTC on major exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $492.21 million and $23.84 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.02 or 0.00193501 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001034 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00026990 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.51 or 0.00346917 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00055604 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 154,004,110 coins and its circulating supply is 156,308,628 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

