Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) Short Interest Update

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the January 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Kaspien stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 987. Kaspien has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.27.

Get Kaspien alerts:

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Kaspien had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $32.17 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kaspien will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kaspien from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaspien from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSPN. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Kaspien by 273.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kaspien by 87.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kaspien by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. 35.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaspien Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kaspien Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of entertainment products. It operates through the FYE and etailz segments. The FYE segment includes retail stores and e-commerce sites, which sell entertainment products including trend, video, music, electronics, and related products in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kaspien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaspien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.