JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day moving average is $50.56.

