JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates $297.00 Price Target for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $297.00 target price on FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens lifted their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $313.48.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX stock opened at $214.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FedEx has a twelve month low of $206.31 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.66. The company has a market cap of $56.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.