JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

ULVR has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($61.72) target price on Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($63.06) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,600 ($61.72) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($63.06) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($61.72) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,166.67 ($55.91).

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of ULVR opened at GBX 3,410.50 ($45.76) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £87.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,818.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,905.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Unilever has a 1 year low of GBX 3,403 ($45.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,924 ($66.07).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 36.02 ($0.48) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.98. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.34%.

In other news, insider Adrian Hennah acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,763 ($50.49) per share, for a total transaction of £150,520 ($201,958.94). Also, insider Strive Masiyiwa acquired 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,834 ($51.44) per share, with a total value of £19,936.80 ($26,750.03). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,526 shares of company stock valued at $17,069,029.

About Unilever (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.