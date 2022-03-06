JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€41.00” Price Target for Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.00 ($46.07) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GLE. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($42.70) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($39.33) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €34.00 ($38.20) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

GLE opened at €20.81 ($23.38) on Thursday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52-week low of €41.88 ($47.06) and a 52-week high of €52.26 ($58.72). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €32.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is €29.34.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

