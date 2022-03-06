JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Banco Santander (BME:SAN) a €4.30 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.30 ($4.83) price objective on Banco Santander (BME:SAN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SAN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.38) to €4.00 ($4.49) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.30 ($3.71) price objective on Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.40 ($3.82) price objective on Banco Santander in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.70 ($4.16) price target on Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.40 ($4.94) price target on Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €3.91 ($4.39).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a 12 month low of €5.27 ($5.92) and a 12 month high of €6.25 ($7.02).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.