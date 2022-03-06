JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €36.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($40.45) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EVK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($42.70) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($35.96) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($39.33) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($37.08) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($40.45) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evonik Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €33.47 ($37.61).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

EVK opened at €24.22 ($27.21) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €28.15. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($30.09) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($37.04).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.