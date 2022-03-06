Joseph W. Hauser Sells 3,220 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) SVP Joseph W. Hauser sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $148,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $53.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.63. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52-week low of $43.09 and a 52-week high of $73.91.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 16.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OrthoPediatrics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 730,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,161,000 after purchasing an additional 23,764 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 14,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

About OrthoPediatrics (Get Rating)

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.