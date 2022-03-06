Jonestrading Begins Coverage on RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX)

Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RMAX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $33.50 to $30.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RE/MAX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of RMAX stock opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $542.93 million, a P/E ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.79. RE/MAX has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $42.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is presently -108.23%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RE/MAX by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in RE/MAX by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in RE/MAX by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in RE/MAX by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in RE/MAX by 94,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

