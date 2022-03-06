John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $326.78

John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 326.78 ($4.38) and traded as high as GBX 568.72 ($7.63). John Menzies shares last traded at GBX 564 ($7.57), with a volume of 1,416,793 shares.

MNZS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 451 ($6.05) price objective on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.71) price objective on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 451 ($6.05) price objective on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 389.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 326.78. The stock has a market cap of £518.33 million and a P/E ratio of -13.12.

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

