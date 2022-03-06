John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,600 shares, an increase of 81.5% from the January 31st total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:PDT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.98. The company had a trading volume of 56,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,477. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.78. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $17.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 328,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 19.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 211,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 34,568 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 149,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 133,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 17,238 shares during the last quarter. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

