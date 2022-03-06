John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 53.0% from the January 31st total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE HPI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,068. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $22.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 17.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 47,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

