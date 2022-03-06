John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 53.0% from the January 31st total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE HPI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,068. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $22.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.79.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (Get Rating)
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.
