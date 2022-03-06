John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 57.0% from the January 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.62. The company had a trading volume of 34,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,648. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average is $6.57. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04.

Get John Hancock Investments - John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investments - John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investments - John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.