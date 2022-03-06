John Christopher Morgan Sells 29,327 Shares of Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) Stock

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Rating) insider John Christopher Morgan sold 29,327 shares of Morgan Sindall Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,295 ($30.79), for a total value of £673,054.65 ($903,065.41).

LON MGNS opened at GBX 2,185 ($29.32) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.46, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,272.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,374.47. Morgan Sindall Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,662.55 ($22.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,730 ($36.63).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 62 ($0.83) per share. This is an increase from Morgan Sindall Group’s previous dividend of $30.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. Morgan Sindall Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.34%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MGNS shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($36.23) target price on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Liberum Capital dropped their target price on Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 2,600 ($34.89) to GBX 2,250 ($30.19) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure division provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

