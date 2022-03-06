Jefferies Group LLC Sells 134 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Jefferies Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in MSCI by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in MSCI by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in MSCI by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in MSCI by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $639.67.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total transaction of $1,498,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MSCI opened at $497.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.22 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $539.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $599.06. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $400.01 and a 1-year high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.10 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

