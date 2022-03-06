Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Ardelyx, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ardelyx in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 143.87% and a negative net margin of 1,566.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

ARDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.24.

Shares of ARDX opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.74. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $2.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,280,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,608,000 after buying an additional 2,515,575 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,642,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 1,054.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,280,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,527 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,244,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 966.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 850,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 771,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 1,000,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $1,240,911.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 669,483 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $1,010,919.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,678,199 shares of company stock valued at $2,257,178 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

