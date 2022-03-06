Jefferies Financial Group Trims American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Target Price to $35.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

AEO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.57.

Shares of AEO opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.39.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 35.47%.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $848,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $1,627,799.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $19,845,000 after purchasing an additional 119,804 shares during the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

