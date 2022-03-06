Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Stock Position Cut by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 247,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,514 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $9,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 147,950 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,639,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 487,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,669,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 246,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after buying an additional 35,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.13 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.41.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

JEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

