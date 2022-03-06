JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. CLSA increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.27.

JD stock opened at $63.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.13. The company has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.69. JD.com has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $94.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JD. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

