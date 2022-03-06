Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 25,799 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 419,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,799 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,106,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797,383 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 7,924.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,699,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640,751 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,076,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397,543 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,688,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 7,818,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702,426 shares during the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vipshop alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VIPS shares. Citigroup lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CLSA decreased their target price on Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $7.72 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.66.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $2.23. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $35.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Company Profile (Get Rating)

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.