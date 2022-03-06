Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 136,474 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 136,474 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $5,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,786,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,763,000 after acquiring an additional 116,915 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,837,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 12.3% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 5,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ATO opened at $116.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.80 and a 12-month high of $116.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.26 and its 200-day moving average is $98.29.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

