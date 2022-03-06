Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $5.94 Million Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47,360 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $5,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 9.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 5.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 210.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.95. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 10.48%. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.63%.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $113,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,400. 58.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

