Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $4.90 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $137,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.87, for a total value of $102,271.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,127 shares of company stock worth $2,814,298. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.64.

Shares of NOC opened at $468.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $396.84 and its 200 day moving average is $377.50. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $295.16 and a 12-month high of $472.94. The stock has a market cap of $73.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

