Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 699,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,787 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,357,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,840,000 after acquiring an additional 74,695 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 190,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 83,500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2,618.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 527,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 507,938 shares during the last quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 2,076,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,054,000 after acquiring an additional 373,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. 25.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TME. China Renaissance Securities lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.70 to $5.70 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

NYSE:TME opened at $4.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average of $7.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

