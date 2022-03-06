Jane Street Group LLC Invests $4 Million in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 73,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 270,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,756,000 after acquiring an additional 39,085 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 16,753 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter worth $924,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 44.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the period.

Get First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FCAL opened at $52.60 on Friday. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $52.54 and a 52 week high of $57.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.59 and its 200 day moving average is $54.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.