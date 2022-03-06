James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) CEO Acquires $1,032,000.00 in Stock

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) CEO Frank D’orazio acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $1,032,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $20.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day moving average is $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.41. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $51.02.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $207.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.57 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 291,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in James River Group by 73.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 18,901 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in James River Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,693,000 after acquiring an additional 151,962 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in James River Group by 27.4% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 781,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,470,000 after acquiring an additional 167,785 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in James River Group during the second quarter worth about $14,010,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

