James K. Sims Buys 5,000 Shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Stock

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) Director James K. Sims purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $45,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.18. Airgain, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $24.48.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

AIRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airgain in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Airgain in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Airgain by 99.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Airgain by 64.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Airgain by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 51.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

