Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the January 31st total of 9,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the fourth quarter worth $561,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the fourth quarter worth $390,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $1,652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Creek Investment alerts:

Shares of JCIC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 37,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,267. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74. Jack Creek Investment has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.90.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Creek Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Creek Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.