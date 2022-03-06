J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target Cut to $130.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim upgraded J. M. Smucker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.58.

SJM stock opened at $133.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.30. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $116.14 and a 1 year high of $145.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.11.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.65%.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJM. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 909.1% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 254.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

