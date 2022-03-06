J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $800.60

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 800.60 ($10.74) and last traded at GBX 809 ($10.85), with a volume of 34865 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 816 ($10.95).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JDW. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.76) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($14.09) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.42) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 903.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 965.17. The stock has a market cap of £999.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 522.47, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.27.

In related news, insider Ben Whitley sold 1,000 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 906 ($12.16), for a total value of £9,060 ($12,156.18).

About J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW)

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.