IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $240,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in General Mills by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 113,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after buying an additional 12,954 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $700,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in General Mills by 51.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after buying an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $7,733,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in General Mills by 18.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 383,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,389,000 after buying an additional 59,553 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.22.

General Mills stock opened at $68.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.28 and a 1-year high of $69.95. The company has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.92.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

General Mills Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.