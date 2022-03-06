Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Stephens

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stephens from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ITRI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered Itron from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Argus lowered Itron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.92.

Shares of ITRI opened at $47.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.77. Itron has a twelve month low of $45.12 and a twelve month high of $117.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.74 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Itron will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $190,418.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 4,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $250,737.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,633 shares of company stock valued at $738,031. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Itron by 14.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Itron by 3.3% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Itron by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Itron by 3.4% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Itron by 1.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

