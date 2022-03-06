iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Holdings Raised by Family Capital Trust Co

Family Capital Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 378,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Family Capital Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOVT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,124,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,298,000 after purchasing an additional 393,975 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,873,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,479 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,024,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,653,000 after purchasing an additional 793,342 shares during the period. Jordan Park Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 12,074,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,341,000 after purchasing an additional 774,057 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,960,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,780,000 after purchasing an additional 673,733 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $25.83. 5,082,693 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.34.

