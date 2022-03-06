iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779,269 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,751,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,501,508,000 after acquiring an additional 774,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,209,000 after acquiring an additional 318,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,479,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $925,855,000 after acquiring an additional 146,658 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $106.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.27. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $100.58 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

