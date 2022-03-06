iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Acquired by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 1.2% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.7% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 81,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 193,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.52. 280,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,277. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.96. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $95.25 and a 52-week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.