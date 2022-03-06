iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 22.4% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,615,000 after acquiring an additional 56,753 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Divergent Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,318,000 after buying an additional 66,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.
IVV stock opened at $433.95 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $374.02 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.48.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
