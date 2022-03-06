iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 22.4% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,615,000 after acquiring an additional 56,753 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Divergent Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,318,000 after buying an additional 66,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock opened at $433.95 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $374.02 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.