iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 600.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,016 shares during the quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR opened at $75.05 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.19.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

