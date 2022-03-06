iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Holdings Lifted by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 442.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $157.79 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.46 and a 1-year high of $178.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.01.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

