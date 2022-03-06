iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 422.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 15,199 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $883,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 102,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,041,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 583.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 23,772 shares during the period.

MUB opened at $112.56 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.15 and a 52 week high of $118.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.59.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

