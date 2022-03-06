iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Position Reduced by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 17,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $122.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.98 and its 200-day moving average is $151.20. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $118.63 and a 1 year high of $177.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

