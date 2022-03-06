iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 286.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 51.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 33.8% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ESML opened at $36.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.48.

