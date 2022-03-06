iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF makes up 1.7% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF worth $7,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF stock opened at $55.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.51. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.88 and a fifty-two week high of $65.77.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.888 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

