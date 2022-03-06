iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 28,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $44.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.97. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

