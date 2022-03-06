iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s 5th Largest Position

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 589,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,646 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.4% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $46,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,967,000 after buying an additional 61,962 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 422,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,114,000 after buying an additional 11,091 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 46,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $69.03 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $68.43 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

